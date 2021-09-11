California: Another early two-touchdown lead wasted by the Bears, just like in their opener. They had plenty of missed points this time. On their opening drive, they passed up a field goal try and were stopped on fourth-and-1 from the 7. They did go ahead 12-0 on Clark’s 54-yard TD catch and Daniel Scott’s 8-yard interception return for a touchdown. There was a botched snap on the first PAT try. They made the kick after the second TD, but took that point off the board after a TCU penalty and tried for 2 — and failed. They had to try a 2-point conversion after Damien Moore’s 1-yard TD with 4:09 left, but he was stopped short on that try. Cal led 14-0 after its first two drives at home last week against Nevada before losing 22-17.