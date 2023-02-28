Johnston leads UT Rio Grande Valley against Cal Baptist after 36-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (15-15, 6-11 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (15-14, 7-9 WAC) Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley plays the Cal Baptist Lancers after Will Johnston scored 36 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 99-95 overtime victory against the Tarleton State Texans.

The Lancers have gone 12-5 at home. Cal Baptist is 8-12 against opponents over .500.

The Vaqueros are 6-11 against conference opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks fifth in the WAC with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Daylen Williams averaging 6.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reed Nottage averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 6.7 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Taran Armstrong is shooting 44.8% and averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Johnston averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc. Justin Johnson is averaging 20.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

