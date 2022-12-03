Johnston leads UT Rio Grande Valley against Western Illinois after 29-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (5-3) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-4) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Illinois -5; over/under is 156 BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley faces the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Will Johnston scored 29 points in UT Rio Grande Valley's 89-82 win over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Leathernecks are 2-1 on their home court. Western Illinois is fourth in the Summit scoring 74.6 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Vaqueros are 0-3 in road games. UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Rosner is shooting 44.9% and averaging 15.0 points for the Leathernecks. Trenton Massner is averaging 13.3 points for Western Illinois.

Justin Johnson is averaging 18.8 points for the Vaqueros. Johnston is averaging 13.6 points for UT Rio Grande Valley.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

