Dwight Murray Jr. hit a 3-pointer in the final minute of the first half to get the Broncs (3-6) within 31-25 and Mervin James cut the deficit to four with a jumper 1:51 into the second half, but they would get no closer. Allen scored five points in a 7-0 run and the Rebels pushed their lead to double digits with 13:15 remaining.
James finished with 11 points and nine rebounds for Rider, but he made only 4 of 18 shots as the Broncs shot 30,2% for the game and 15.4% from beyond the arc (2 of 13). Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson scored 10.
