Malek Green had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Griffins (8-20, 4-13), who have now lost four games in a row. Jacco Fritz added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Ahamadou Fofana had 11 points.
Iona has a four-game lead in the MAAC with three games left in the regular season.
The Gaels improved to 2-0 against the Golden Griffins for the season. Iona defeated Canisius 70-62 on Feb. 4.
