The Gaels are 11-1 against MAAC opponents. Iona ranks seventh in the MAAC shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.
The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Gaels won the last meeting 74-57 on Jan. 26. Ryan Myers scored 13 points to help lead the Gaels to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Rogers is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Saints. Anthony Gaines is averaging 12.1 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Siena.
Tyson Jolly is scoring 14.6 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Gaels. Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Iona.
LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.
Gaels: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.
