Joiner leads No. 22 NC State against Syracuse after 26-point game

NC State Wolf Pack (20-6, 10-5 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (15-10, 8-6 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 NC State plays the Syracuse Orange after Jarkel Joiner scored 26 points in NC State’s 92-62 win over the Boston College Eagles. The Orange are 9-5 on their home court. Syracuse ranks seventh in the ACC in rebounding averaging 32.0 rebounds. Jesse Edwards leads the Orange with 10.1 boards.

The Wolf Pack have gone 10-5 against ACC opponents. NC State ranks seventh in the ACC shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

The Orange and Wolf Pack match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Girard III is averaging 17 points and 3.2 assists for the Orange. Judah Mintz is averaging 14.8 points, 4.8 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Terquavion Smith is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 18.5 points, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals. Joiner is shooting 39.7% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

