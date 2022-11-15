Joiner, Morsel each score 26; N.C. State routs FIU 107-74

The pair combined for 19-of-28 shooting and 12 of 15 from long range. It was a career best for Morsel. Terquavion Smith added 15 points for N.C. State (3-0). LJ Thomas and Dusan Mahorcic each scored 12 points.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Jarkel Joiner and Casey Morsel each made six 3-pointers and finished with 26 points to lead North Carolina State to a 107-74 rout of Florida International on Tuesday night.

The Wolfpack entered shooting 56.1% from the field, second best in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and have posted double-digit steals in each of their three games this season. They shot 52.5% (31 of 59) and had 17 steals against FIU. Smith had six steals and three others had three apiece.