Jalyn McCreary scored 15 points, Wildens Leveque added 14 and AJ Lawson scored 12 for No. 11 seed South Carolina (6-15). Keyshawn Bryant and Jermaine Couisnard did not play for undisclosed reasons. The duo combined to average more than 24 points this season, including 14.4 by Bryant.
Luis Rodriguez hit a 3-pointer to spark a 14-2 run to close the first half and give the Rebels a 15 point lead. After Rodriguez made 1-of-2 free throws, Joiner sandwiched a layup and a jumper around two foul shots to make it 37-24. T.J. Moss made two free throws — South Carolina’s first points in nearly four minutes — before Joiner went 4 of 4 from the foul line in the final 47 seconds to make it 41-26 at halftime.
Devontae Shuler had 15 points and five assists and KJ Buffen added eight points and nine rebounds for the Rebels. Shuler is a native of Irmo, South Carolina, about 10 miles from the Gamecocks’ campus.
The Gamecocks scored eight of the first 10 second-half points to trim their deficit to nine points but White answered with a layup and Ole Miss led by double figures the rest of the way.
