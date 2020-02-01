Jolly made 7 of 14 shots from the floor, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range, for the Mustangs (16-5, 6-3 American Athletic Conference). Davis finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the second double-double of his career. CJ White had 15 points off the bench on 5-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc. Isiaha Mike added 14 points, while reserve Feron Hunt pitched in with 11 points and seven boards.