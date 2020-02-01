Nic Thomas hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 to lead the Green Wave (10-11, 2-7). K.J. Lawson had 15 points and seven rebounds, while Teshaun Hightower scored 12 with four assists. Christion Thompson scored 11 for Tulane, which led 31-28 at halftime before being outscored 54-36 after intermission.
SMU shot 51% from the floor, while Tulane shot 42% overall. Both teams made 12 of 28 from beyond the arc (43%). The two teams combined to take just 17 foul shots.
