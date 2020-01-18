Temple totaled 25 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Jake Forrester had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Owls (10-7, 2-4). Nate Pierre-Louis added 12 points and six rebounds. Quinton Rose had 10 points.
SMU plays East Carolina at home on Wednesday. Temple matches up against Cincinnati at home on Wednesday.
