Jones' 19 lead Southern Illinois over Chicago State 63-52

Jones was 4 of 11 shooting, including 4 for 9 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Salukis (8-4). Marcus Domask added 17 points while shooting 5 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Trent Brown finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range to finish with nine points.