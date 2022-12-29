Jones' 20 help Southern Utah beat New Mexico State 79-75

Jones was 6 of 15 shooting, including 5 for 7 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Thunderbirds (9-5). Drake Allen was 5 of 8 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to add 14 points. Jason Spurgin recorded 12 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field and 2 for 7 from the line.