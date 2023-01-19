Jones' 30 points lead Idaho past Northern Arizona 88-83

Jones was 10 of 14 shooting and 10 of 13 from the free throw line for the Vandals (8-12, 2-5 Big Sky Conference). Divant’e Moffitt scored 25 points while shooting 10 of 19 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added six rebounds and six assists. Nigel Burris was 4 of 5 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.