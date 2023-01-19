Jones' 30 points lead Idaho past Northern Arizona 88-83

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Isaac Jones scored 30 points as Idaho beat Northern Arizona 88-83 on Thursday night.
The Lumberjacks (5-15, 1-6) were led by Jalen Cole, who posted 22 points and five assists. Northern Arizona also got 12 points and two steals from Xavier Fuller. In addition, Carson Towt finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Idaho visits Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona hosts Eastern Washington.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.