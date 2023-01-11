Jones and Florida International host Florida Atlantic

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida Atlantic Owls (14-1, 4-0 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (8-7, 2-2 C-USA) Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida International -10.5; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: Florida International takes on the Florida Atlantic Owls after Denver Jones scored 29 points in Florida International’s 90-87 overtime victory against the UAB Blazers.

The Panthers have gone 8-2 at home. Florida International ranks seventh in C-USA with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Nick Guadarrama averaging 3.4.

The Owls are 4-0 against conference opponents. Florida Atlantic is third in C-USA giving up 63.2 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 53.5% and averaging 19.2 points for the Panthers. Arturo Dean is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Advertisement

Alijah Martin is shooting 45.8% and averaging 13.2 points for the Owls. Vladislav Goldin is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Owls: 10-0, averaging 79.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article