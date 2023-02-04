Jones and Florida International host UAB

Florida International Panthers (12-11, 6-6 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (16-7, 7-5 C-USA)
The Panthers have gone 6-6 against C-USA opponents. Florida International is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jemison is averaging 9.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Blazers. Jordan Walker is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAB.
Jones is scoring 19.4 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Panthers. Arturo Dean is averaging 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games for Florida International.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.
Panthers: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.