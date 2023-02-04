Jones and Florida International host UAB

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida International Panthers (12-11, 6-6 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (16-7, 7-5 C-USA) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -14; over/under is 150.5 BOTTOM LINE: Florida International plays the UAB Blazers after Denver Jones scored 22 points in Florida International’s 57-54 victory over the Charlotte 49ers. The Blazers are 12-2 on their home court. UAB leads C-USA in rebounding, averaging 38.3 boards. Trey Jemison leads the Blazers with 8.3 rebounds.

The Panthers have gone 6-6 against C-USA opponents. Florida International is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jemison is averaging 9.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Blazers. Jordan Walker is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAB.

Jones is scoring 19.4 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Panthers. Arturo Dean is averaging 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

