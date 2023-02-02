Jones and Florida International knock off Charlotte 57-54

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Denver Jones scored 22 points to lead Florida International and secured the victory with a jump shot with 29 seconds left as the Panthers took down Charlotte 57-54 on Thursday night.

Jones also added four steals for the Panthers (12-11, 6-6 Conference USA). Arturo Dean scored 12 points, shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line. Nick Guadarrama recorded six points and was 2 of 5 shooting (2 for 4 from distance).