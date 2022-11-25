Jones and Hartford host Pennsylvania

Hartford Hawks (3-3) at Pennsylvania Quakers (2-4)
The Hawks are 0-2 in road games. Hartford scores 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 13.0 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Clark Slajchert averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Jordan Dingle is shooting 39.5% and averaging 20.2 points for Pennsylvania.
Briggs McClain is averaging 19 points and 1.6 steals for the Hawks. Pano Pavlidis is averaging 10.2 points and 7.7 rebounds for Hartford.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.