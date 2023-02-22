Jones and Idaho host Idaho State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Idaho Vandals (10-18, 4-11 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (9-19, 6-9 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Idaho visits the Idaho State Bengals after Isaac Jones scored 22 points in Idaho’s 72-50 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. The Bengals are 5-7 in home games. Idaho State has a 0-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Vandals have gone 4-11 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho ranks seventh in the Big Sky allowing 73.0 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Smellie is averaging 5.8 points for the Bengals. Brayden Parker is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

Yusef Salih averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Jones is averaging 20 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Vandals: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

