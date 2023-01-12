Jones and Quinnipiac host Saint Peter's

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-9, 2-5 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-5, 3-3 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac plays the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Dezi Jones scored 23 points in Quinnipiac’s 81-58 victory over the Iona Gaels. The Bobcats are 4-2 on their home court. Quinnipiac is third in the MAAC with 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Ike Nweke averaging 9.0.

The Peacocks are 2-5 in conference play. Saint Peter’s is 4-4 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 11.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Bobcats. Matt Balanc is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Isiah Dasher is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, while averaging 14.4 points. Jaylen Murray is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 57.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

