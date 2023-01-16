Jones and Southern Illinois host Evansville

Evansville Purple Aces (4-15, 0-8 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (14-5, 6-2 MVC)
The Purple Aces have gone 0-8 against MVC opponents. Evansville has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Domask is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Salukis. Jones is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.
Kenny Strawbridge is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Antoine Smith Jr. is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Evansville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 9-1, averaging 66.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.
Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.
