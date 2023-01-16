Jones and Southern Illinois host Evansville

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Evansville Purple Aces (4-15, 0-8 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (14-5, 6-2 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois hosts the Evansville Purple Aces after Lance Jones scored 21 points in Southern Illinois’ 69-57 win over the Illinois State Redbirds. The Salukis have gone 8-1 at home. Southern Illinois is ninth in the MVC in rebounding with 29.0 rebounds. Marcus Domask leads the Salukis with 6.3 boards.

The Purple Aces have gone 0-8 against MVC opponents. Evansville has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domask is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Salukis. Jones is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Kenny Strawbridge is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Antoine Smith Jr. is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 9-1, averaging 66.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

