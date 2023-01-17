Jones and Southern Illinois host Evansville

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Evansville Purple Aces (4-15, 0-8 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (14-5, 6-2 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Illinois -17.5; over/under is 125.5 BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois hosts the Evansville Purple Aces after Lance Jones scored 21 points in Southern Illinois’ 69-57 victory against the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Salukis are 8-1 on their home court. Southern Illinois is eighth in the MVC scoring 66.8 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Purple Aces are 0-8 against MVC opponents. Evansville has a 2-9 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 29.1% from beyond the arc. Marcus Domask is averaging 16.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Marvin Coleman is averaging 9.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 9-1, averaging 66.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

