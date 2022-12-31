Jones and the Florida International Panthers visit conference foe North Texas

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida International Panthers (6-6, 0-1 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (10-3, 1-1 C-USA) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Texas -15.5; over/under is 126.5 BOTTOM LINE: Tylor Perry and the North Texas Mean Green host Denver Jones and the Florida International Panthers in C-USA action Saturday.

The Mean Green are 4-1 in home games. North Texas is ninth in C-USA shooting 29.8% from downtown, led by Perry shooting 43.7% from 3-point range.

The Panthers are 0-1 in C-USA play. Florida International is seventh in C-USA with 13.7 assists per game led by Arturo Dean averaging 2.8.

The Mean Green and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Mean Green. Jayden Martinez is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Jones is averaging 17.7 points and 2.3 steals for the Panthers. Dean is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 64.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.0 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

