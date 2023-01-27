Jones and the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds host conference foe Bucknell

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bucknell Bison (8-14, 1-8 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (7-15, 2-7 Patriot) Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Xander Rice and the Bucknell Bison take on Kenny Jones and the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds on Saturday. The Greyhounds are 4-5 on their home court. Loyola (MD) averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 6- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bison are 1-8 in Patriot play. Bucknell ranks second in the Patriot with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Alex Timmerman averaging 5.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 11.7 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Greyhounds. Jaylin Andrews is averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Rice is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Bison. Timmerman is averaging 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Bison: 1-9, averaging 60.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

