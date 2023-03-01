Jones and the Quinnipiac Bobcats visit conference foe Fairfield

Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-10, 10-8 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (12-17, 8-11 MAAC)
The Bobcats are 10-8 in MAAC play. Quinnipiac is third in the MAAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Luis Kortright averaging 3.9.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cook is shooting 53.4% and averaging 12.8 points for the Stags. TJ Long is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairfield.
Jones is scoring 12.0 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bobcats. Matt Balanc is averaging 11.7 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.
LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.
Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.