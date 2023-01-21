Jones and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds take on conference foe Seattle U

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (14-6, 6-1 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (15-4, 6-0 WAC) Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle U -1.5; over/under is 150.5 BOTTOM LINE: WAC foes Seattle U and Southern Utah square off on Saturday. The Redhawks are 8-0 on their home court. Seattle U is sixth in the WAC scoring 75.5 points while shooting 42.2% from the field.

The Thunderbirds have gone 6-1 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah ranks fifth in the WAC with 14.7 assists per game led by Drake Allen averaging 3.6.

The Redhawks and Thunderbirds square off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Tyson is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Redhawks. Riley Grigsby is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Allen is averaging 9.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Thunderbirds. Tevian Jones is averaging 18.4 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 8-2, averaging 82.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

