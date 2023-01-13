Jones and the Stanford Cardinal take on conference foe Washington State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stanford Cardinal (5-11, 0-6 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (8-10, 3-4 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: TJ Bamba and the Washington State Cougars host Spencer Jones and the Stanford Cardinal in Pac-12 action. The Cougars are 5-2 on their home court. Washington State averages 69.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Cardinal are 0-6 in conference games. Stanford ranks seventh in the Pac-12 with 13.4 assists per game led by Ingram Harrison averaging 2.8.

The Cougars and Cardinal match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mouhamed Gueye is averaging 14 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Justin Powell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington State.

Jones is shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 12.3 points. Mike Jones is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Cardinal: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article