Jones and Weber State host Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-10, 0-1 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (6-8, 1-0 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Weber State -7; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: Weber State plays the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Dillon Jones scored 26 points in Weber State’s 81-72 victory over the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Wildcats have gone 3-1 in home games. Weber State is fifth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.9 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Lumberjacks are 0-1 against conference opponents. Northern Arizona ranks ninth in the Big Sky shooting 33.2% from 3-point range.

The Wildcats and Lumberjacks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 12.2 points and 1.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Weber State.

Jalen Cole is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Xavier Fuller is averaging 9.9 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

