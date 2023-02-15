Jones and Weber State host Sacramento State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Weber State Wildcats (13-13, 8-5 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (12-14, 5-8 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Weber State visits the Sacramento State Hornets after Dillon Jones scored 21 points in Weber State’s 74-69 loss to the Montana Grizzlies. The Hornets are 8-3 on their home court. Sacramento State ranks second in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 33.3 rebounds. Callum McRae paces the Hornets with 9.5 boards.

The Wildcats are 8-5 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State is 7-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Chappell is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Hornets. Austin Patterson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Jones is scoring 15.8 points per game with 10.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 12.9 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the last 10 games for Weber State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 62.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article