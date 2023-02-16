Jones and Weber State host Sacramento State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Weber State Wildcats (13-13, 8-5 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (12-14, 5-8 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacramento State -1; over/under is 126 BOTTOM LINE: Weber State plays the Sacramento State Hornets after Dillon Jones scored 21 points in Weber State’s 74-69 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Hornets have gone 8-3 in home games. Sacramento State ranks fifth in the Big Sky shooting 34.9% from deep, led by Austin Patterson shooting 38.1% from 3-point range.

The Wildcats have gone 8-5 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State is 7-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gianni Hunt is averaging 6.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Hornets. Zach Chappell is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Jones is averaging 15.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 62.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

