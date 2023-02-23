Jones, Barnes lead Southern Utah over UT Arlington 86-76

ARLINGTON, Texas — Tevian Jones scored 21 points, Dee Barnes added 20 and Southern Utah defeated UT Arlington 86-76 on Thursday night.
Aaron Johnson-Cash and Marion Humphrey both scored 17 to lead the Mavericks (10-18, 5-10). Johnson-Cash had four assists and Humphrey handed out five. Kyron Gibson tallied 13 points, four assists and three steals.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Saturday. Southern Utah visits Sam Houston, while UT Arlington hosts Utah Tech.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.