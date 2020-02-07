Fousseyni Drame had 15 points for the Peacocks (10-11, 7-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), whose four-game winning streak ended with the loss. KC Ndefo added 11 points. Quinn Taylor had seven rebounds. Majur Majak had a career-high five blocks plus two points.

The Red Foxes evened the season series against the Peacocks with the win. St. Peter’s defeated Marist 66-40 on Jan. 5. Marist (6-15, 5-7) plays Fairfield at home next Friday. St. Peter’s matches up against Monmouth on the road on Sunday.

