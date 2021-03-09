The Beach dismissed leading scorer junior guard Michael Carter III, who started 13 games and average more than 15 points, from the program on on Saturday.
The Matadors’ 29% shooting represented the worst mark by a Long Beach State opponent this season.
TJ Starks had 23 points for the eighth-seeded Matadors (9-13). Atin Wright added 16 points. Alex Merkviladze had 10 rebounds.
