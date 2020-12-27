Marcus Domask added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Salukis, who are 7-0 for the first time since the 1947-48 team went 8-0.
Jawaun Newton had 14 points for the Purple Aces (2-5). Noah Frederking added 12 points. Shamar Givance had 11 points.
The teams face off again on Monday.
