UTSA (10-13, 4-6) rallied from a 15-point deficit with 11 minutes left to tie the game 78-all with 1:53 remaining. Jhivvan Jackson, the nation’s second-leading scorer averaging 26 points, scored 13 of his 32 points for the Roadrunners during the stretch.
Keaton Wallace added 22 points for UTSA, which shot 50% (28 of 56) from the floor.
Middle Tennessee plays North Texas at home on Thursday. UTSA faces Old Dominion on the road on Thursday.
