Jones' hot hand powers No. 2 Stanford past rival Cal 90-69

STANFORD, Calif. — Haley Jones hit her initial six shots and scored 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting to go with 10 rebounds and four assists, leading No. 2 Stanford past California 90-69 on Friday in the Pac-12 Conference opener for both schools.
Cameron Brink had 11 points, five rebounds and two blocks while Kiki Iriafen added nine points and seven boards as Stanford (13-1, 1-0 Pac-12). The Cardinal got 26 points from the bench in its eighth straight victory since a 76-71 overtime setback to top-ranked South Carolina at home on Nov. 20.
Jayda Curry scored 20 points and Leilani McIntosh added 17 for Cal (9-3, 0-1), which came in averaging 76.1 points and allowing 83.8. The Cardinal haven’t given up more than 77 points to an opponent since the end of the 2019-20 season.
Pac-12 favorite Stanford has won the last eight meetings in the rivalry, which currently features all-time winningest women’s coach and Hall of Famer Tara VanDerveer of Stanford opposite former Cardinal star Charmin Smith beginning her fourth season in Berkeley.
BIG PICTURE
California: Cal has lost 12 of 14 to Stanford overall and eight straight at Maples Pavilion since a win here on Feb. 22, 2015. ... The Bears made their final three field goals of the second quarter yet trailed 47-29 at halftime. ... Former Cal and Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour was again here at Maples today. She retired this year.
Stanford: Brink has 43 blocks through the first 14 games. ... Stanford has held 77 of its last 83 opponents to 41.8% shooting or below, with Cal finishing at 39%. ... The Cardinal held a 25-10 rebounding advantage in the first half and 48-25 overall. ... Stanford is 37-8 vs. Cal on its home floor. The Cardinal are 8-1 at home this season. ... Stanford was 2 of 9 from 3-point range in the opening half then wound up 7 for 24.
UP NEXT
California: Hosts No. 18 Arizona on Dec. 31.
Stanford: Hosts Arizona State on Dec. 31.
