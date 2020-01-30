Georgia scored the first eight points of the game but the Aggies scored the next eight and the teams were tied at 12 after one quarter. After a Connally 3-pointer, Texas A&M went on an 18-1 run and led 35-20 at halftime.

The Bulldogs got as close as nine and trailed by 11 entering the final quarter. They got within 61-60 on a Jenna Staiti jumper with 12 seconds left but Kayla Wells made two free throws with eight to go and Jackson the clincher after Georgia missed a 3-pointer.

Jones had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Aggies (18-3, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) who played their fifth game without leading scorer Chennedy Carter and won their fourth-straight. Carter, who sprained an ankle on Jan 9, returned to practice this week and is day-to-day.

Ciera Johnson added 17 points and Wells 14 for Texas A&M.

Connally had four 3-pointers and 20 points for the Bulldogs (12-9, 3-5), Staiti added 16 and Maya Caldwell 15.

