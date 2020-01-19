The two teams combined to miss 27 of their 34 shot attempts and played to an 8-8 tie at the end of the first quarter.

While Florida’s shooting struggles continued, the Aggies (15-3, 3-2 SEC) put it together in the second and shot 11 of 18. Jones and Johnson scored nine total, Williams added a jumper and 16-all tie became an 11-point lead with 2:25 left before halftime. The Aggies led 31-19 at intermission and led by double digits the rest of the way.

Lavender Briggs led Florida (11-8, 2-4) with 14 points and 11 rebounds, Zada Williams scored 11 and Nina Rickards 10. The Gators have lost three straight.

___

