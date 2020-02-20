Jones had 11 points and Johnson, who had 14 rebounds in the second half of her 15th double-double, had 10 in the game-breaking run.

Kayla Wells scored 15 points and Chennedy Carter 12 for Texas A&M (21-5, 9-4 Southeastern Conference), which outscored Georgia 41-23 in the second half.

Jenna Staiti scored 15 points and Stephanie Paul added 12 on a combined 13-of-20 shooting for the Bulldogs (14-12, 5-8), who saw the rest of the team shoot 7 for 33 (21%).

Texas A&M ended up with 29 points off 20 Georgia turnovers, 17 second-chance points off of 17 offensive rebounds and 38 points in the paint.

