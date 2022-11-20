Jones leads Buffalo against George Mason after 22-point outing

Buffalo Bulls (1-4) vs. George Mason Patriots (2-3)
The Bulls are 0-1 on the road. Buffalo is 0-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Bailey Jr. is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Patriots. De’Von Cooper is averaging 11.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 37.7% for George Mason.
Zid Powell is averaging 13.2 points and 1.8 steals for the Bulls. Jones is averaging 12.0 points for Buffalo.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.