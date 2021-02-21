Elijah McCadden had 12 points for the Eagles (12-11, 6-8). Gedi Juozapaitis and Cam Bryant each added 11 points. Eric Boone scored 10.
Georgia Southern defeated Coastal Carolina 61-58 on Jan. 30.
