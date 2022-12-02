Jones leads Idaho against Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-5) at Idaho Vandals (2-5)
The Huskies are 1-3 on the road. Northern Illinois averages 16.1 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when winning the turnover battle.
TOP PERFORMERS: Yusef Salih averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Jones is shooting 76.1% and averaging 20.2 points for Idaho.
Keshawn Williams is shooting 47.4% and averaging 18.4 points for the Huskies. David Coit is averaging 14.8 points for Northern Illinois.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.