Tyler Millin added 11 points and Tyson Jackson had 10 points for Middle Tennessee.
Ahsan Asadullah had 18 points for the Bisons (1-1). Andrew Fleming added 15 points and Jake Wolfe had 12.
Middle Tennessee takes on Mars Hill at home on Wednesday. Lipscomb faces Tennessee State on the road on Tuesday.
