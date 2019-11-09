NASHVILLE, Tenn. — C.J. Jones had a career-high 23 points with six 3-pointers as Middle Tennessee narrowly beat Lipscomb 73-70 on Saturday.

Antonio Green had 15 points for Middle Tennessee (2-0), which pulled ahead 69-68 on C.J. Jones’s 3-pointer with 22 seconds left. Green made four free throws in the final 7 seconds and the Blue Raiders held on as a Lipscomb 3-pointer with one second to play missed.