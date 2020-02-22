Tyler Stevenson had 16 points for the Golden Eagles (9-19, 5-10). Leonard Harper-Baker added 12 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. He also committed seven turnovers. Gabe Watson had six rebounds.
The Blue Raiders improved to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles for the season. Middle Tennessee defeated Southern Miss 65-63 on Jan. 25. Middle Tennessee plays Rice on the road next Sunday. Southern Miss matches up against UTEP on the road next Sunday.
