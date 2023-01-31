Jones leads Southern Utah against Cal Baptist after 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (15-7, 7-2 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (13-9, 5-4 WAC) Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah visits the Cal Baptist Lancers after Tevian Jones scored 20 points in Southern Utah’s 79-67 victory against the Utah Valley Wolverines. The Lancers are 9-3 in home games. Cal Baptist is second in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.8 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Thunderbirds are 7-2 in WAC play. Southern Utah leads the WAC with 40.8 points per game in the paint led by Jones averaging 7.3.

The Lancers and Thunderbirds face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taran Armstrong is averaging 11.5 points and 4.9 assists for the Lancers. Joe Quintana is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Drake Allen is averaging 9.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Thunderbirds. Jones is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

