Jones leads Southern Utah against Idaho State after 20-point game

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-4) at Idaho State Bengals (2-6) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Idaho State -6; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah takes on the Idaho State Bengals after Tevian Jones scored 20 points in Southern Utah’s 86-83 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Bengals have gone 1-1 in home games. Idaho State has a 2-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Thunderbirds are 0-2 on the road. Southern Utah has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Mackenzie averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 52.1% from beyond the arc. Miguel Tomley is shooting 43.3% and averaging 15.4 points for Idaho State.

Jones is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Harrison Butler is averaging 11.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for Southern Utah.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

