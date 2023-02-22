Jones leads Southern Utah against UT Arlington after 22-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (18-9, 10-4 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (10-17, 5-9 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah faces the UT Arlington Mavericks after Tevian Jones scored 22 points in Southern Utah’s 81-71 victory over the Utah Tech Trailblazers. The Mavericks have gone 5-7 in home games. UT Arlington ranks ninth in the WAC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Shemar Wilson averaging 4.2.

The Thunderbirds are 10-4 against conference opponents. Southern Utah leads the WAC scoring 84.1 points per game while shooting 47.2%.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 10.9 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Mavericks. Kyron Gibson is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

Jones is averaging 18.2 points for the Thunderbirds. Maizen Fausett is averaging 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

