The Cardinal have gone 7-6 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford is 6-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.
The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cardinal won the last meeting 72-69 on Dec. 13. Jaiden Delaire scored 20 points to help lead the Cardinal to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richardson is averaging 15.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Ducks. Jacob Young is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.
Ingram Harrison is shooting 40.7% and averaging 11.5 points for the Cardinal. Jones is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.
LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 9-1, averaging 77.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.
Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.
