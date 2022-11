BOTTOM LINE: Stanford visits the Wisconsin Badgers after Mike Jones’ 31-point game in Stanford’s 88-78 victory over the Pacific (CA) Tigers.

Wisconsin finished 25-8 overall last season while going 12-4 at home. The Badgers averaged 69.9 points per game last season, 30.0 in the paint, 11.8 off of turnovers and 6.2 on fast breaks.