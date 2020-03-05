Charleston Southern missed eight-straight shots and finished the game going 1 of 12 with a pair of turnovers.
Devonnte Hollad had 10 rebounds for Radford (21-10), which had a 45-24 advantage on the boards.
The Highlanders face the winner of fifth-seeded Hampton against fourth-seeded Longwood in Friday’s late semifinal.
Ty Jones scored 15 points and Deontaye Buskey added 10 with eight rebounds for Charleston Southern (14-18), which scored 19 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
